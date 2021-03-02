Inex Project (INEX) Hits Market Cap of $5.00 Million

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 2,651.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Inex Project has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 2,577.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00496844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00074798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00077760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00079153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00506962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

