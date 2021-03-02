Independent Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €71.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.66 ($84.30).

ETR BAS opened at €69.09 ($81.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion and a PE ratio of -32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €69.67 ($81.96).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

