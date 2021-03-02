Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Inari Medical news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 79,025 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $5,129,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,387 shares of company stock worth $119,834,887.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.28. 14,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,783. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

