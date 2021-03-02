Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Eight Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.35.

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.43.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

