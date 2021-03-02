Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Eight Capital upped their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.35.
Shares of IMO traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.06. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.43.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
