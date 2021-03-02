Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 823.3% from the January 28th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IMPUY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. 229,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.98. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.