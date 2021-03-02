IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.