IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 8,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,097. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at about $7,774,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,214,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

