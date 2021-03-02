Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,892 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

