Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Donaldson by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,153,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

