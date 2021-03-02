Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,859 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,185,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 456,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $6,579,066. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.