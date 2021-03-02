Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 62,081 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,081 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.