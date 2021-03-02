IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $30,443.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.00805558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00044799 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

