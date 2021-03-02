IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Get IDP Education alerts:

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.