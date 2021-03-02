IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

