Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

