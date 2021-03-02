ICON (ICX) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ICON has a total market capitalization of $979.39 million and approximately $180.22 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003348 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,323,681 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

