HUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $871.73 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $871.73 million and approximately $1.29 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.85 or 0.00799553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 872,045,360 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

