Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 4,316.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.