Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 4,316.7% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

