HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.05 ($0.16), but opened at GBX 12.60 ($0.16). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 804,941 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £87.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

In other HSS Hire Group news, insider Alan Peterson purchased 1,842,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,248.30 ($240,721.58).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.