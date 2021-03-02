Howden Joinery Group (HWDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) is set to announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

HWDN stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 702.40 ($9.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,399,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 705.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 646.17. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 746.40 ($9.75). The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

HWDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.80 ($8.07).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.