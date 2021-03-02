Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.62. 8,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,059. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.