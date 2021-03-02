Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 19,769 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. 289,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

