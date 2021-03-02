Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,210 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.66. 183,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,204. The company has a market cap of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

