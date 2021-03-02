Hourglass Capital LLC Boosts Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UFS cut shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

