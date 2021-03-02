Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $533.33 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $49.30 or 0.00099625 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $533.33 million and $47.63 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00249503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00054058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,817,362 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

