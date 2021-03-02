Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a market outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.94 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 over the last quarter.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.