Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

