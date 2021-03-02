Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 209 ($2.73).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 207.20 ($2.71). The company had a trading volume of 2,010,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 69.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total value of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.