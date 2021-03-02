Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 209 ($2.73).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 207.20 ($2.71). 2,010,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.17. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.