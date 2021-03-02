HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading Up 5.8% After Earnings Beat

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 449,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 480,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HNI by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

