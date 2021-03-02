HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.83 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,940. HNI has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

