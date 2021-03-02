Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $26.26 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $122.09 million and $26.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,529,683 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.

