Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTCMY remained flat at $$60.61 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.48). Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.