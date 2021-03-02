Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

