Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 12,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,606. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $42.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

