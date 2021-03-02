HighTower Advisors LLC Has $31.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $31,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

