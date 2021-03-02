HighTower Advisors LLC Has $25.98 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 581.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,139 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.54.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $340.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.16 and a 200-day moving average of $261.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.