HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.51 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,670 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $98.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

