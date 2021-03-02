HighTower Advisors LLC Has $19.63 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.