HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,018 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.