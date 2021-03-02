HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,386 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sempra Energy worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

