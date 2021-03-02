HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HEXO were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO).

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.