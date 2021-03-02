Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 172,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

HESM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 149.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

