Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.33. 348,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 455,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -201.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Herman Miller by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,693 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

