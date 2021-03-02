Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HRTG stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRTG. Truist lowered their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

