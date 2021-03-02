Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

HLIO traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.16. 11,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $67.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

