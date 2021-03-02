HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HDELY stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

