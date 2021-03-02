Head to Head Review: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) vs. Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 45.75 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -3.21 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.03

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, indicating that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 194.57%. Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratitis. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

