H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 322.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

