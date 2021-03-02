HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Up 5.4%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 191,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 536,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCHC. B. Riley dropped their price target on HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $174.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 193,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,389.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,837. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

