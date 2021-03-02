HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

